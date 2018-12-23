Rlys bags 17 awards at the 'National Energy Conservation awards 2018'

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Railways has bagged 17 awards at the 'National Energy Conservation awards 2018', held here.It participated in three categories - railway stations, hospitals and institutions - out of the five major categories in which awards are given covering different subsectorsUnder 'transport' category, railways obtained 10 awards for subsector railway station. Under 'building' category, it bagged three awards for subsector Railway hospitals. The award ceremony was held on December 14, according to a statement. Under 'institution' category, it got four awards for subsector state PWD, CPWD and PHED As many as 10 awards for railway stations were given in the subsector covering Vidisha railway station in Madhya Pradesh which won the first prize, Jamnagar Station in Gujarat second prize and seven certificates of merit for Dwarka, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Guwahati, Jaipur and KazipetIt also received three awards for its hospitals -- Izzatnagar division which won the first prize, Railway Hospital of Rajkot division, the second prize and certificate of merit for the Railway Hospital of Ratlam division. It got four other awards for energy conservation in its premises in office complexes in Secunderabad division and Hyderabad DRM office, among others. PTI ASG ASG TVSTVS