Rlys creates special post for safety, to restructure cadre, expand board as cabinet gives nod

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The railway ministry has created a director general-level post to ensure more focus on security, along with restructuring and expansion of the railway board, officials said on Wednesday, adding that around 900 officers of the eight group A services will benefit from these changes.The cadre restructuring, which was pending since 2012 and a pet project of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.The government has also given its go ahead for the expansion of the Railway Board to include a Member, Signalling and Telecom and a Member, Material Management.The cabinet has also approved encadrement of the post of Member (staff), a cadre post for IRPS, and re-designation of the posts of Director General (Signal & Telecom), Director General (Stores) and Director General (Personnel) as Member (S&T), Member (Materials Management) and Director General (Safety) respectively. PTI ASG RC