Rlys may set up cyber crime cell to prevent misuse of ticket-booking software

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Indian Railways may soon set up a cyber crime cell to prevent the misuse of the automation software on its ticket booking website, sources said on Monday. A committee has been constituted to explore the feasibility of setting up such a cell in the Railway Board, sources in the Indian Railways said. The six-member panel consisting of senior officials from various directorates-- engineers from CRIS, computerisation and information systems, signalling and telecom, vigilance officer and security officials-- will submit its report to the board within three months. "The committee has to basically prepare a blueprint for the board to set up the cyber crime cell. They have to recommend ways to induct persons with experience in handling such cases either on deputation or permanent absorbtion so as to eliminate scope of manipulation," the source said. "It also has to determine under which department the cell has to operate and the strength of staff and pay matrix," the source added. Last year, the railways had informed Parliament that it had asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block 19 websites over concerns of misuse of the automation software on www.irctc.co.in. The complaint came close on the heels of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) staffer's arrest for running an unauthorised IRCTC ticket racket with travel agents. The accused used an illegal software to simultaneously book more than a thousand tickets through one portal. PTI ASG RHL