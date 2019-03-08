Rlys names OSD for new zone in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) In the first appointment for the newly- announced railway zone in Andhra Pradesh, the railway ministry Friday named S S Srinivas as officer on special duty (OSD) of South Coast Railway. Prior to this assignment, Srinivas, an Indian Railways Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, was working as Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), South Central Railway.The officer on special duty of South Coast Railway will undertake planning and preparatory work for formation of the new zone at Visakhapatnam, such as survey of existing infrastructural facilities, requirement of land acquisition, preparation of DPR for additional requirements and the blue print for smooth transition of staff into the new zone, a statement from railways said. PTI ASG ZMN