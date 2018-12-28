Rlys show 'decreasing trend' in number of complaints about non-delivery of parcels, RS informed

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Indian Railways has shown a "decreasing trend" in the number of complaints regarding non-delivery of parcels to consignees during 2017-2018 as compared to the previous year, Parliament was informed Friday.Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said the railways received 4,344 complaints during 2017-2018 as compared to 4,750 complaints the previous year.He said that an amount of Rs 2.74 crore has been paid as compensation by the railways for non-delivery of goods to the consignees in the year 2017-18. PTI ASG KJ