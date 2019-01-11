Rlys to provide handsets to field staff involved in Kumbh Mela preparations

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Just for Kumbh Mela, railways has decided to provide handsets to its staff on the field in its three divisions involved with the mela preparations, allowing its senior officials an additional Rs 3 crore to spend on mela related activities. According to a circular issued by the railway board, the Divisional Railway Managers and the Additional Divisional Railway Managers of Allahabad, Varanasi and Lucknow have specially been given power for the mela to spend the money as they see fit for 'Kumbh Mela arrangements.' It has also said that the Lucknow and Allahabad divisions may procure 100 handsets for the duration of the event, while Varanasi division can buy 50 - they have to be compatible with BSNL priority SIMs, each costing Rs 7000 each, the circular said. "The annual ceiling limit of works quotation powers of SAG (senior administrative grade) is being enhanced to Rs 3 crore as a special case for the current year 2018-2019...Lucknow (Northern Railway) and Allahabad (North Central Railway) may procure 100 handsets compatible with BSNL priority SIMs, each costing around Rs 7000 as a special case for the current Kumbh Mela works...Varanasi (North Eastern Railway) Division may procure 50 handsets..." the circular said. It also said that the handsets will be taken back once the mela is over and these can be used in safety and operational works in railways. Railways has commissioned 41 projects at a cost of Rs 700 crore for the Kumbh Mela that will begin in Allahabad from January 14 and will go on till March 4. PTI ASG RCJ