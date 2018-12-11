RMO 2018 Result: 52 Students of Resonance Qualified for INMO 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOTA, India, December 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --52 students of Resonance got selected in the second stage of Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO) 2018. These students will be appearing in the third stage, which is Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO). (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679277/Resonance_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796529/RMO_2018_Result.jpg )42 of these students are taking coaching as Regular Classroom students in Resonance and 10 students are taking coaching through Distance Learning Program (DLPD).According to the result of Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO) 2018 announced by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) 17 students from Resonance Kota Study Centre, 8 students from Raipur, 4 students from Bhopal, 3 students each from Bhubaneswar and BASE Bangalore, 2 students from Jabalpur and 1 student each from Nagpur, Surat, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nasik Study Center are selected. 10 students are from Class XII, 23 students of Class XI, 17 students of Class X, and 2 students of Class IX are successful.The Founder and Managing Director of Resonance Mr. RK Verma informed that the third stage of Indian National Mathematical Olympiad will take place on 20 January 2019 at various centers across India. The marks acquired in this stage will lead to selection of 35 students for Orientation cum selection camp (OCSC). The camp will be a basis for the selection of 5- 6 students who will represent the country in International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO).The 60th International Mathematical Olympiad will be held in Bath, United Kingdom in July 2019.About ResonanceResonance Eduventures Limited was established on 11th April, 2001 in Kota. The institute was named as Resonance with the commitment to enhance teaching to bring them in the frequency band of teachers so that resonance becomes a reality. Since its inception, the institute has risen beyond all the expectations in terms of volume and quality of results. The growth in number of student's enrolment in classroom coaching as well as selections in IIT-JEE is matchless as compared to any other institute in the country offering classroom courses for IIT-JEE coaching. The institute has its own study centers which offer Classroom Programmes for IIT-JEE at Kota, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandrapur, Delhi, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Patna, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Udaipur and Vadodara. The institute also offers classroom courses for AIPMT/AIIMS and CA/CS etc. coaching at selected study centres and Distance Learning Programmes through its DLP Division looking at the need of students who cannot leave their native places for education.Resonance is also offering coaching to students of class V to X through its PCCP Division and preparing students for competitive exams like NTSE, Olympiads, etc.Students can take the Scholarship cum Entrance test ResoFAST on 23rd December 2018 to get admissions in Resonance with up to 90% scholarships in various classroom programs for JEE Advanced, JEE Main, NEET and AIIMS.Apply Online for ResoFast 2019-20Source: Resonance Eduventures Limted PWRPWR