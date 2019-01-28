RO plants linked to gangster sealed in Gr Noida

Noida, Jan 28 (PTI) Two commercial water plants allegedly linked to a local gangster here were sealed Monday by authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar on the charge of flouting pollution norms, officials said. The water plant in Khanpur village of Greater Noida was sealed in a joint action by the district police and the Special Task Force (STF), a senior official said. "The commercial RO plants were located in the property of Satyapal Bhati and Brahm Singh Bhati, who are associated with the Sundar Bhati gang," Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1st, Nishank Sharma said. "The action was guided by the district administration and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Department," he said. Teams from at least four police station were involved in the action along with STF personnel, he said, adding that legal proceedings were underway. Gangster Sundar Bhati was arrested in Noida on December 30, 2014 and has been in jail since, the officials said. PTI KIS SNESNE