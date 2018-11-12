Road accident: Delhi court awards over Rs 40 L to victim's family

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded over Rs 40 lakh to the family of a 55-year-old man who died after coming under a bus in the city while alighting from it more than four years ago.MACT Presiding Officer Rakesh Kumar asked United India Insurance Company Limited, insurer of the offending vehicle to pay Rs 42,66,016 as compensation along with interest to the family of Rajinder Singh."The respondent No. 3 (United India Insurance Company Limited) being the insurer is directed to deposit the award amount within a period of 30 days," the court said.It also said that Kumar, driver of the bus and the state-run Delhi Transport Corporation were "jointly and severally" liable to pay the compensation. The court, after considering the documentary as well as oral evidence, noted that it was clear that Kumar, the driver of the offending vehicle was driving in a rash and negligent manner.Delhi resident Singh, who worked in the MTNL, was travelling by a DTC bus on June 1, 2014. The bus started moving as Singh was alighting from it following which he fell down and came under the bus. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died during the treatment. PTI LLP KJ