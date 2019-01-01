Road min promotes 44 officers of Central Engineering Service

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The government Tuesday promoted 44 eligible officers from the Central Engineering Service (Roads) working with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).The promotions were given exactly on due date for the first time in more than a decade, it said."For the first time in more than a decade, all eligible officers at the level of assistant executive engineer and executive engineer of the Central Engineering Service (Roads) in the MoRTH have been given promotions as per extent recruitment rules exactly on due date i.e. 01.01.2019 as per their eligibility," MoRTH said in a statement.The promotion order effective on or after January 1, 2019 includes promotion of 17 executive engineers (civil) and one executive engineer (mechanical) to the grade of superintending engineer (civil and mechanical).Besides, the statement said 24 assistant executive engineers (civil) and two assistant executive engineers (mechanical) were also promoted to the grade of executive engineer (civil and mechanical). PTI NAM MKJ