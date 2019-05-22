Road number 224 in Dwarka will remain closed during counting of votes: Police

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued an advisory informing residents of Dwarka that road number 224 in sector 9 will be closed on Thursday from 4 am till the closure of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls. The residents have been asked to carry their identity cards, society-related documents to gain access and exit from the blocked road. The counting centre for West Delhi is in Dwarka and has open roads which see a huge amount of traffic."Road no 224 in front of Integrated Institute of Technology, sector 9 will be closed from 4 am till the closure of counting, from sector 8/9 red light to 19/20 red light point," the advisory stated. "All office bearers of municipal corporation or residents welfare association (RWAs) are requested to convey the message on their respective notice board and circulate to WhatsApp groups concerned in Dwarka," it added. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around the counting centres in the seven parliamentary constituencies of the national capital. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE