Road rage: PAC jawans thrash bike rider in Gr Noida, FIR lodged

Noida (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Two constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police Armed Constabulary (PAC) were on Thursday booked for assaulting a motorcyclist on a road in Greater Noida, officials said. A purported video of the road rage incident, which reportedly took place on Wednesday at a spot under Ecotech 3 Police Station limits, has surfaced on social media, drawing criticism for abuse of power by "men in uniform". The victim's vehicle reportedly collided with the PAC constables' motorcycle, leading to an altercation between them, after which the duo punched and dragged the man in plain clothes. Some passersby and other PAC personnel tried to pacify one of the constables, who continued to punch the man for the major part of the purported video. The personnel involved in the assault have been identified as constables Umesh Jadaon and Alok Kumar, both from the 49th Batallion of the PAC, which is entrusted with the responsibility of securing the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, police said. "Prima facie this is a road rage incident and an FIR has been registered against the duo at Ecotech Police Station under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult)," Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna said. He said information has also been conveyed to the Commandment of the 49th Batallion PAC for initiating departmental action in light of the matter. PTI KIS CK