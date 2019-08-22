Road restoration taken up on priority in rain-hit Uttarkashi:DM

Uttarkashi, Aug 22 (PTI) Restoration of damaged roads in the rain-hit district has been taken up on priority, said Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan here on Thursday. The network of roads in Mori block of the district was hit by cloudbursts and landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall on August 18, which left 16 dead and six missing. "Opening blocked or breached roads in the affected area is the most important. The manpower deployed for the purpose has been increased,"Chauhan said. He said the road between Arakot and Sanel was opened to traffic while the work on the Arakot-Chiwan road was underway. The material for building a Bailey bridge near Tikochi has also arrived from Srinagar in Pauri district, he said. "Apples worth lakhs of rupee are rotting in villages due to damaged roads. The biggest relief for us will be quick restoration of roads," said Awwal Singh of Monda village, situated 25 km from Arakot. Guddu Singh Panwar of Tikochi village said the road that connected around 35 villages with Arakot was damaged at a number of places. Several bridges have also been washed away. "We villagers have requested the authorities, including the DM, to get the roads and bridges repaired as early as possible so that we could go to the nearest market on our own to buy essentials or sell apples," he said. With a private helicopter engaged in relief work in the district crashing on Wednesday, rescue operations by air have been temporarily suspended but the transportation of relief material to the affected people by available road routes continued on Thursday. PTI CORR ALM RDKRDK