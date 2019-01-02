Road, shipping ministries make presentations before 15th Finance Commission

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Road transport and shipping ministries Wednesday made detailed presentations, comprising plans and required measures, before the 15th Finance Commission here."Detailed presentations were made by both Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Shipping before the 15th Finance Commission headed by its chairman N K Singh in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari," an official said after the meeting.Both the ministries while making presentations of the upcoming projects placed their demands for support before the commission, the official said.A detailed presentation of achievements was also made before the commission which based on it will deliberate and prepare recommendations.Besides Transport Minister Gadkari, Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya were also present on the occasion.Secretaries of the two ministries Y S Mallik and Gopal Kirshna made detailed presentations before the commission. PTI NAM MKJ