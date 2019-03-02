Rob Ashford to direct Glenn Close's 'Sunset Boulevard' film

Los Angeles, Mar 2 (PTI) The film adaptation of Broadway musical "Sunset Boulevard" has landed a director.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony-winning choreographer Rob Ashford has signed on to direct the film. The project will mark his directorial debut.The film will be fronted by veteran actor Glenn Close, who has also featured in Broadway play twice in the lead role of Norma Desmond, the addled silent film star aching for a return to fame.She first played the character in 1994 and picked up a best actress Tony for portrayal. She also reprised the role in the play's 2017 revival.Andrew Lloyd Webber will serve as one of the producers on the film adaptation. PTI RB RBRB