Robber held after encounter; constable injured

/R Ghaziabad, Mar 25 (PTI) A suspected robber has been arrested after an encounter here on Monday, police said. The encounter occurred around noon when two persons were fleeing after snatching a gold chain of a woman near an intersection at Sihani, an officer said The police were informed about two bike-borne robbers snatching a gold necklace. The police intercepted the duo in Lohia Nagar. An encounter followed, in which a constable and one of the robbers were injured. Both of them were rushed to a hospital, the officer said. The accused, Ajay, has 20 criminal cases against him. His accomplice managed to escape, but will be nabbed soon, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB