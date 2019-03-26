scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Robber held after encounter; constable injured

/R Ghaziabad, Mar 25 (PTI) A suspected robber has been arrested after an encounter here on Monday, police said. The encounter occurred around noon when two persons were fleeing after snatching a gold chain of a woman near an intersection at Sihani, an officer said The police were informed about two bike-borne robbers snatching a gold necklace. The police intercepted the duo in Lohia Nagar. An encounter followed, in which a constable and one of the robbers were injured. Both of them were rushed to a hospital, the officer said. The accused, Ajay, has 20 criminal cases against him. His accomplice managed to escape, but will be nabbed soon, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos