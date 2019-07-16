Robber held after exchange of fire

Ghaziabad, 16 Jul (PTI) A robber was arrested after an exchange of fire here, police said Tuesday. He allegedly robbed people after offering them a lift, they said. On the night intervening June 15 and 16, Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, was offered a lift up to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Two persons, apart from the driver, were travelling in the same Swift Dzire car. They robbed Sanjiv of cash and other belongings at gunpoint before pushing him out of it, SP (City) Shlok Kumar said. During investigation, police came to know that Mehraj, Asif and Farman had offered Sanjiv Kumar a free ride. On Tuesday around 1 pm, police noticed the same car near the Mohan Nagar temple here. Police signalled the car to stop. In spite of halting the vehicle, they allegedly fired at police. In the retaliatory firing, Mehraj Salmani, a native of Meerut, sustained a bullet injury in his right thigh. He was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. His two accomplices--Asif and Farman--took advantage of the commotion and fled. He confessed to robbing Sanjiv Kumar, the SP said, adding that police recovered a purse containing Rs 55,000 in cash, a countrymade pistol and the Swift Dzire car from them. PTI CORR RDKRDK