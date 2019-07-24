Robbers attack gas agency godown in East Delhi, flee with Rs 1 Lakh

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A group of assailants on motorcycles barged into a gas agency godown in east Delhi's Trilok Puri on Wednesday and robbed three staffers and two customers of Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured in the incident, they said. According to police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm. A cylinder delivery boy, the manager of the gas agency, his assistant and two customers were standing near the entry gate of the godown when seven-eight men arrived on the three-four bikes with their faces covered. The suspects threatened the victims with a country made pistol and robbed them of Rs 1 lakh and two mobile phones, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. When other customers gathered, the accused fired one shot in the air before fleeing the spot, the officer said. A case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace the suspects involved in the incident, the DCP added. Separate teams are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby area to get clues about the suspects or the route taken by them while escaping the spot, police said. PTI AMP DPB