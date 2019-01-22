Robbers loot Rs 2 lakh cash at gunpoint in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Unidentified men allegedly robbed employees of a filling station at gunpoint and decamped with Rs two lakh along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district, police said Tuesday.The incident took place near Dayani Monday night when some masked robbers took away cash from the employees, a police official said. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is underway, he said. PTI TAS AB AD KJ