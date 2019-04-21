Robert De Nero likens US prez Donald Trump to 'wannabe gangster'

Los Angeles, Apr 21 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro once again took a jibe at US President Donald Trump, this time calling him a "wannabe gangster".The actor made these comments in an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", the episode of which was filmed ahead of the release of the Mueller report, that found "no evidence" of a "collusion" between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 US presidential elections.De Niro, who discussed his role in longtime collaborator and friend Martin Scorsese's forthcoming mob drama "The Irishman" on the show, said people have affinity towards the outlaws, "except we have a wannabe gangster in the White House now".The Oscar winner then branded the POTUS as a "dumbbell", adding that even gangsters had morals and ethics. "They have a code and you know when you give somebody your word it's your word because it's all you have is your word. This guy he doesn't even know what that means," he told Colbert.When the host asked De Niro, 75, why he could not give Trump a chance, the actor said he had, but he believes the president has "proven himself to be a total loser".This is not the first time De Niro publicly criticised Trump.An earlier criticism elicited a response from Trump, wherein he called the actor "a very low IQ individual" on Twitter.In a previous interview, De Niro called the president a "racist", "white supremacist" and drew comparisons between him and Hitler. PTI RDSRDS