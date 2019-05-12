Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones to star in action-comedy 'Comeback Trail'

Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) Oscar-winning Hollywood legends Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman and Robert De Niro are set to headline action-comedy "The Comeback Trail"."Bad Boys" writer George Gallo is directing the movie, which is based on Harry Hurwitz's 1982 film of the same name. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project is heading to the Cannes market next week with Storyboard Media repping international sales. In the film, De Niro will play Max Barber who, in debt to Freeman's mob boss, creates an insurance fraud by casting washed-up, suicidal cowboy/movie star Duke Montana (Jones) in a poorly written Western with the intention of killing him during the first days of filming. But Duke somehow rises to the occasion, thereby redeeming his past misdeeds, and brings Max and others along on the same journey.Josh Posner co-wrote the screenplay with Gallo. The team will start filming in June in New Mexico. "The Comeback Trail" is produced by Steven Tyler Sahlein, March On Productions' Richard Salvatore and David Ornston, along with Joy Sirott Hurwitz and Julie Lott Gallo. PTI SHDSHD