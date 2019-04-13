Robert Downey Jr's 'Doctor Dolittle' movie went through reshoots

Los Angeles, Apr 13 (PTI) Universal's "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle", starring Robert Downey Jr in the lead, has underwent reshoots.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reshoots for the big-budget live-action/CG hybrid feature were overseen by Jonathan Liebesman. Liebesman is best known for directing films such as "Wrath of the Titans" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles".Stephen Gaghan, who directed the film from his own screenplay, collaborated with Liebesman for the reshoots, which lasted for 21 days. He will remain the credited director of the film. British author Hugh Lofting created Doctor Dolittle in the 1920s series of children's books, in which a Victorian-era physician opts to treat animals instead of humans because he's able to speak with them.The character was portrayed by Rex Harrison in a 1967 musical, which won Oscars for best original song and best visual effects. Eddie Murphy starred in the 1998 version and its 2001 sequel."The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle" features Downey Jr in the title role. The film has a star-studded voice cast of John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson and Frances de la Tour.The film will release on January 17, 2020. PTI RB RB