Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki join Christopher Nolan's next

Los Angeles, Mar 21 (PTI) Actors Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki have boarded the cast of Christopher Nolan's next directorial venture.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two actors join "BlacKkKlansman" star John David Washington in the project, which is being described as an "event film".Pattinson is currently awaiting the release of Claire Denis' "High Life", while Debicki most recently featured in Steve McQueen-directed heist film "Widows".Nolan is also producing the new project along with his partner Emma Thomas.The plot details and the films title are currently under wraps.Warner Bros earlier announced that Nolan's upcoming untitled film will open in IMAX on July 17, 2020.Nolan's last release was World War II drama "Dunkirk", which won three Academy Awards and earned the filmmaker his first best director Oscar nod. PTI RB MAHMAH