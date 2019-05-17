Robert Pattinson in talks to play Batman

Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) British actor Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play Batman in Warner Bros and Matt Reeves' upcoming film on the Caped Crusader.The superhero drama begins pre-production soon and the filming is expected to start by the end of 2019 or early 2020.According to Variety, Pattinson, 33, is topping the list of the contenders to play Batman, after Ben Affleck quit the job post the release of "Justice League". Affleck, who played the character in three Warner Bros-DC comics film -- "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League"-- was also suppose to helm "The Batman". Reeves came on board as the director after his exit.If the deal is closed, Pattinson will be the youngest actor to play Batman in the movies.Warner Bros has not yet made any formal announcement regarding Pattinson's casting. PTI SHDSHD