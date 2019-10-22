Robert Vadra admitted to private hospital in Noida after he complains of back pain, discharged

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra was admitted to a Noida-based private hospital for a night after he complained of back pain, sources said on Tuesday. Vadra, who is married to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, was admitted to the Metro multi-speciality hospital in Noida on Monday, where he stayed overnight. He was discharged on Tuesday, sources said. Vadra underwent some tests and after treatment and medication, was discharged from the hospital, they said.Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday left for a three-day visit to her Rae Bareli, where she will participate in a workshop organised by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party. PTI SKC TDSTDS