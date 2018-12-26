Robin Thicke, April Love Geary engaged

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (PTI) Singer Robin Thicke and model April Love Geary are engaged.Geary, 23, announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday.She shared a black-and-white photo, where she can be seen hugging Thicke in front of a Christmas tree.The model captioned the picture: "YES YES 1000x YES".Thicke, 41, proposed to Geary on Christmas Eve in the presence of loved ones, of which she also shared a video.The couple are parents to Mia (10 months old) and are expecting their second child, another daughter, in March.They started dating in 2014 following Thicke's divorce from wife, actor Paula Patton. PTI RDSRDS