Robocon competition held in New Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI)The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union-backedRobocon, a competition where students compete in the field of robotics, was held here Sunday. While LD College of Engineering, Ahmedabad, won the ABU-Robocon 2019 national contest, the first runner up was Nirma University, Ahmedabad, and the second runner-up team was Gujarat Technical University, Ahmedabad. The winning team will represent India at the international contest that will take place on August 25 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, a statement said. Doordarshan will sponsor a team of three students and the faculty incharge for the event. The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) is the biggest broadcasting union in the world. Through its members' network, the ABU reaches 3 billion people across the Asia Pacific region and beyond. The ABU has 272 members in 76 countries in four continents. ABU-Robocon is an initiative by ABU to give a platform to students of its member countries to share their innovative practices in the field of robotics. Doordarshan as one of the leading members of ABU is spearheading this activity and has been organising Robocon for the last 10 years. Supriya Sahu, the director general of Doordarshan who is also the vice-president of ABU, says that this robotic contest is one of the unique public service activities that brings engineering students on one platform. The international platform helps them to innovate, create, exchange the innovation and build bridges both at national and international level. This year, Doordarshan partnered with IIT Delhi to organise this contest. Professor Subir Kumar Saha from IIT Delhi, the mentor and a vetern on robotics in India, said the format to conduct national contest was changed this year to keep a similarity with the style of the international event. This year 26 teams with 651 students came to IIT Delhi to participate in this contest. Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO Prasar Bharati, applauded Doordarshan for this initiative and said the activity which it started in 2002 in India is one of the most meaningful public service initiatives.PTI ASK AAR