Robust demand lifts mentha oil futures by 1.50%

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Mentha oil prices were higher by 1.50 per cent to Rs 1,744.90 per kg in futures trading Monday as participants built up fresh positions amid pick up in demand in the spot market.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in November shot up by Rs 25.90 or 1.50 per cent to Rs 1,744.90 per kg in business turnover of 55 lots.Similarly, the oil for delivery in the current month traded higher by Rs 24.70 or 1.45 per cent to Rs 1,727 per kg in 67 lots.Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after demand picked up from consuming industries in the physical market against restricted supplies from Chandausi, mainly pushed up mentha oil prices at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN BALBAL