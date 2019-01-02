Roche Diabetes Care India appoints Gaurav Laroia as GM

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Roche Diabetes Care India Wednesday said it has appointed Gaurav Laroia as general manager (GM) for its India operations. He will report to Roche Diabetes Care Asia Pacific head, Pedro Goncalves, and will be a member of the Roche Diabetes Care Asia Pacific leadership team, the company said in a statement. Laroia relocates to Mumbai from his current role as head of the program management office, APAC for Roche Pharmaceuticals in Singapore, it added. He has more than 18 years of experience in commercial operations, business development and management consulting in healthcare-related multinational organisations in India, Singapore and the USA, the release said. Gaurav holds a PhD in molecular and cellular biology from New York University School of Medicine, USA and a masters in genetics from the University of Cambridge, UK. "India is a very important market for Roche and our aspiration in the near future will be to be India's topmost integrated diabetes solutions provider, touching millions of lives who need smart solutions for diabetes," Laroia said. PTI AKT SHW ANSANS