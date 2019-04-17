Roche launches Hemophilia A treatment drug in India

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Drug firm Roche Wednesday said it has launched Emicizumab under the brand name Hemlibra in India for preventive treatment of Hemophilia A, an inherited disorder in which a person's blood does not clot properly. Hemlibra is the first weekly subcutaneous prophylaxis injection shown to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes and improve the quality of life, Roche said in a statement. All current prophylactic treatment options for people with Hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors require intravenous infusions several times a week, it added. "The introduction of Emicizumab (Hemlibra) is a significant milestone in the treatment of Hemophilia A in India and reaffirms our commitment to bring Roche's ground breaking medicines to patients in India as early as possible," Roche Pharma India's Chief Purpose Officer Lara Bezerra said. This breakthrough medicine represents a completely new way to manage Hemophilia A and redefines the standard of care, she added. The company, however, did not disclose the price at which it would be selling the drug in the country. Hemlibra is approved by multiple regulatory authorities across the world and is now also approved and available in India, the statement said. Hemophilia A is an inherited, serious disorder in which a person's blood does not clot properly, leading to an uncontrolled and often spontaneous bleeding. PTI AKT AKT RUJ ANSANS