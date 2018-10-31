Roche ties up with Wellthy Therapeutics for diabetes management

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Drug firm Roche Wednesday said it has partnered with Wellthy Therapeutics to offer users of the Accu-Chek Active system an artificial intelligence-based digital diabetes coaching solution. The joint offering of the two companies will encompass Accu-Chek Active blood glucose meter and the Wellthy Care app to the new users. The bundle is being launched in the south as well western parts of the country. "With Wellthys digital diabetes health coach, new Accu-Chek Active users can log blood glucose readings into the app to receive 24/7 guidance on understanding and managing their diabetes better. We firmly believe that this joint offering will help in improving the quality of life for Indians living with type 2 diabetes," Roche Diabetes Care India Ad-Interim General Manager Rahul Kedia said. Wellthy Therapeutics Co-Founder & CEO Abhishek Shah said the partnership marks an important first step, in a larger shared vision to make a meaningful difference to the lives of millions of people living with diabetes. PTI MSS SHWSHW