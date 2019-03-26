'Rocketman' expected to get R-rating

Los Angeles, Mar 26 (PTI) Elton John biopic "Rocketman" is expected to receive an R-rating due to the sex and drug scenes in the film.Two sources close to the project told The Hollywood Reporter that the film will include an intimate love scene between Taron Egerton, who plays the title role, and "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden, who plays John's former manager and lover, John Reid.The film, which takes its title from one of John's hits of the same name, deals with challenging themes such as the music icon's drug addiction. It also includes scenes from his childhood as a student at the Royal Academy of Music, his friendship with writing partner Bernie Taupin (played by Jamie Bell) and coming to terms with his sexuality.According to one insider close to the production, filmmakers and Paramount are in discussions about the love scene, which has the F-word several times and includes brief rear nudity, and someone snorting cocaine.Dexter Fletcher, who stepped in to complete "Bohemian Rhapsody" after Bryan Singer was sacked from the job, is attached as the director.Fletcher is in the midst of editing the film, which is slated for release in the US on May 31 and in the UK on May 24, and produced by John's husband, David Furnish. PTI RDS BKBK