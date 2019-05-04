'Rocketman' to open Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival

Los Angeles, May 4 (PTI) Elton John biopic "Rocketman" will be the opening feature at the Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival.The Paramount Pictures project features Taron Egerton as the iconic British singer-songwriter.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon's comedy "Late Night", featuring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, will close the festival. The full lineup of the festival, which runs from May 23 to June 2, was announced in Toronto on Friday. The 29th edition of Inside Out Toronto will screen 40 feature films in all, from 32 countries. Netflix's Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, which stars Ellen Page and Laura Linney, is set for a gala screening at the fest. PTI SHDSHD