Rocking Deals partners with Spice Hotspot for product sale

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Pre-owned and refurbished mobile and accessories seller Rocking deals has partnered with Spice Hotspot to sells its products through the latter's more than 100 outlets in the Delhi NCR and Kolkata. The company, which at present sells its products through over 1,000 retail touch points in the country, is also looking at operating 30 standalone stores through franchisees in the next 6 months. "This collaboration with Spice Hotspot retail is in line with Rocking Deals plan to expand offline business across the nation. We sell over 5,000 units every day and we are looking at clocking turnover of Rs 150 crore in the next fiscal," Rocking Deals Founder & CEO Yuvraj Aman Singh told reporters. At present, Rocking Deals sells certified refurbished and excess inventory products in 18 categories. The company also sells through e-commerce majors such as Amazon India/US, Snapdeal, ShopClues, Quikr, 2GUD among other e- commerce portals and sells close 5,000 units a day to end customers. PTI SVK MRMR