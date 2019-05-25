Rocky, Rambo were never meant to be political, says Sylvester Stallone

Cannes, May 25 (PTI) Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone says he never intended his fan-favourite characters -- Rocky and Rambo -- to be political.Stallone, 72, will always be associated with the characters which he played in the two film franchises that originated in the '70s and '80s.He essayed the role of boxer Rocky Balboa in eight films, including two "Creed" spinoffs, while he portrayed action star John Rambo in four movies. A fifth "Rambo" film is set to release this year.Stallone is presenting the first look of the film, titled "Rambo V: Last Blood", at the ongoing film extravaganza.During a press conference, the veteran actor discussed the politics of the both the characters, according to The Guardian."I never took it personally, people saying Rocky was really rightwing. Rocky is a simple man who grew up in that kind of mentality. Thats just the way it was back then. Everyone was super patriotic growing up. And thats just the way he is," Stallone said."He's not a political animal. So when he wraps the flag around him, he thinks he's doing a good thing," he added.Stallone said Rambo was never by "any means meant to be a political statement, but it became one, it took on a life of its own"."But oh my God, once President Reagan went, 'I saw Rambo, and hes a Republican'," he recalled and placed his hand to his head as the crowd cheered."Rambo V: Last Blood", directed by Adrian Grunberg, is set to release later this year. PTI RB RB