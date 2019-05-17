Rodriguez returning to 'Fast and Furious' after franchise hires female screenwriter

Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) Michelle Rodriguez is reprising her role of Leticia "Letty" Ortiz in "Fast & Furious 9" after managing to bring a female screenwriter on board.The actor, who has been attached with the action franchise since the beginning, had threatened to walk out of the films in an 2017 Instagram post unless producers showed "some love to the women of the franchise on the next one"."I felt like there was not enough of a female voice in the franchise. You should evolve with the times, not just pander to certain demographics that are stuck," she said at the Bloomberg Future of Equality Summit in London.Justin Lin, who directed "Fast Five" and "Fast & Furious 6", is returning to helm the ninth and tenth films. PTI BK BKBK