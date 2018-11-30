Roerich Art Gallery to be developed as major attraction: HP CM

Shimla, Nov 30 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday said the state government will develop the Roerich Art Gallery as a major centre of art and culture.Situated near Kullu town, the gallery was set up by Russian painter and philosopher Nicholas Roerich in 1927.The hill-state would seek financial aid from the Union Ministry of Culture under the museum grant scheme, said Thakur who presided over the 18th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the International Roerich Memorial Trust here.He said that the governments of India and Russia had contributed significantly for the maintenance and development of the trust which has played a pivotal role in strengthening Indo-Russian ties.Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev who was present at the event said that the Russian Embassy was willing to "cooperate closely" with the state government to maintain, preserve and restore the museum.During the meeting, it was decided that an International Roerich Memorial Trust complex would be developed for maintenance of Roerich's heritage as well as the construction of guest houses for artists, scholars and experts. PTI DJI RHL