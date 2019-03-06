Roger Ailes film to release on December 20

Los Angeles, Mar 6 (PTI) The untitled Roger Ailes sexual harassment movie is set to open in theatres on December 20, 2019.The Lionsgate film will now compete with Universal's "Cats" and Disney's "Star Wars: Episode IX", reported Variety.The film will feature Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron in the lead, and will follow the women who faced sexual harassment at Fox News during its late chief Ailes' reign.Ailes resigned in July 2016 from his post as chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations. He died in 2017.Kidman will play Gretchen Carlson, a prominent Fox News anchor who accused Ailes of sexual harassment in 2016.Theron will portray Megyn Kelly, another former Fox News star who had also accused Ailes of harassment. She will also produce the project.Margot Robbie is also part of the cast and will play an associate producer at the news network.The cast also includes John Lithgow and Kate McKinnon. The film is directed by Jay Roach and written by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph. PTI RDSRDS