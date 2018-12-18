Roger Corman documentary series in works

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (PTI) A 13-part documentary series based on the legendary filmmaker Roger Corman is in the works.The docu-series will focus on both Corman and his wife, producer Julie Corman, reported Entertainment Weekly.The show, titled "Cormans' Hollywood" and is created and written by Ashley Sidaway and Robert Sidaway. "Cormans' Hollywood" was shot over a period of four months in Los Angeles and features footage from over 130 movies."It has been a rewarding and emotional experience to share some of the great moments and memories from so many of our films over seven decades, We have been privileged to work as independents in Hollywood that in a way has allowed us to bring our stories to the screen for audiences around the world. "We have worked with some great actors, directors and writers, and this has been a great opportunity to revisit the creation and production of these movies as producers, director and distributor. Our hope is that audiences get as much pleasure and fun from this series as we had making these films," Roger and Julie Corman said in a statement.The project is produced by Shout! Studios and Ace Film in association with Friendship Films. PTI SHDSHD