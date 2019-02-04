Rohingya row at India-Bangladesh border: 8 women, 17 children released from jail

Agartala, Feb 4 (PTI) A Rohingya Muslim group of eight women and 17 children, who were arrested after being stuck at the India-Bangladesh border last month, was on Monday released from jail following deposit of bail bonds by Rohingya Refugee Community.Judicial Magistrate (First Class), S L Tripura Monday ordered for releasing them from jail after the bail bonds of Rs 5,000 for each of them were deposited.The Magistrate also granted bails for six Rohingya men, also of the same stranded group, during the day on condition that Rs 30,000 is to be deposited per person.Advocate Prasenjit Debnath, who moved the bail petition for the Rohingyas men, said if the bail bonds are deposited on February 8, when they would be produced in the court again, they would be freed.Meanwhile, Md Shaqir, a member of Rohingya Refugee Community, who came from Delhi for depositing the bail bonds, told reporters that he would talk to his community for gathering the money for bail bonds for the six men, who were again taken to jail as bail bonds could not be deposited.The BSF on January 22 handed over the 31 Rohingya Muslims, who were stranded on the India-Bangladesh border since January 18, to the Tripura police, after the paramilitary force and its counterpart, the BGB, failed to reach a decision during talks on the issue, officials said. PTI JOY SNS SOMSOM