Rohit Bal to showcase Kashmir-inspired collection 'Guldastah' at LFW Summer/Resort 2019

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Celebrity designer Rohit Bal will be presenting his collection titled "Guldastah" at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort edition in collaboration with sustainable fashion label - Ushai Silai.The collection, an ode to the magnificent beauty of flowers of the Valley, has been created by rural women of Usha Silai Kashmir under the mentorship of Bal. The collection recreates the intoxicating allure of flowers through different techniques including thread embroidery, gold wire, zardozi, while giving it an imaginative yet realistic interpretation. "I feel a sense of great pride working with these women of Kashmir and putting a whole collection together. They were trained by the Usha Silai team and have worked relentlessly in the freezing winter of Kashmir and created a collection which will be showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week."This is an incredible venture put forth by Usha Silai and being a Kashmiri myself, I feel very emotional about this project. It's very close to my heart and I wish everyone all the best and I hope that this small spark can kindle some warmth in the hearts of all that are involved and more," Bal said in a statement. The range is both sensitive and ornate with an underlying sense of luxury interwoven in its many layers. It makes use of organic fabrics, cotton silk blends, Chanderi, silk organza, silks and velvets.Priya Somaiya, Executive Director, Usha Social Services said, it was heartening to see the rural women realise their potential. "The Usha Silai collection exemplifies the spirit and dedication of these women who have worked really hard to hone their expertise to meet the high quality standards required to make these garments. To see them realise their own potential is incredibly heartening," she added. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 will be held from January 30 to February 3 at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex.