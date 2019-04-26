Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder: Delhi court sends his wife Apoorva to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva Shukla, arrested in connection with his murder, was sent to 14-days judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat sent Shukla to jail after the police informed the court that her custodial interrogation was not required.Shukla was arrested on April 26 on charges of Tiwari's murder, citing a "turbulent and unhappy" marriage as the motive. Rohit Shekhar, the son of the late veteran politician N D Tiwari, was smothered to death on the intervening night of April 15 and 16, an autopsy report said. Apoorva, a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court, was being questioned in connection with the killing since last Sunday. PTI PKS URD AAR