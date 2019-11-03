Rohtang Pass closed after snowfall

Shimla, Nov 3 (PTI) The Rohtang Pass on the Manali-Keylong highway in Himachal Pradesh has been closed for vehicular traffic after snowfall on Sunday, the police said. About six inches snowfall has been reported at Rohtang Pass, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said. Subsequently the pass situated at a height of about 3.980 metres has been closed for vehicular traffic, he added. Located around 51 km from Manali in Kullu district, Rohtang Pass is a gateway to Lahaul and Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. PTI DJI SMNSMN