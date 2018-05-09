Role of chambers must change from being advocacy group: Ficci

Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Industry chambers must transform their role from being advocacy groups to ensuring that the countrys expectations are translated into reality, Ficci President Rashesh Shah said today.

Addressing the Consultative Committee of City Chambers of Commerce here, Shah said India is at a fascinating stage of economic growth and it needs lot of investments to create jobs and boost growth and for that savings need to be channelised.

He said this requires promoting entrepreneurship and diversity in the boardrooms. PTI RSN

RSN ANU ANU