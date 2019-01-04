Roll Model Skaters sets a new World Record in Skating

(Eds: (Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same).) A never before feat has been achieved by Coach Rishi Sarode and 12 Kids Mumbai January 3rd 2019: Roll Models Skaters and Ample Missiion came together and made it possible for a new Word Record achieved on December 22, 2018 here in Mumbai.The Skating record comprised of two parts where in 11 kids were engaged in ZigZag Roller Skating while dribbling the Basketball where as one Kid Jash Sarode did inline skating with Hoola Hoop ring while he was blind folded which made him the only one kid to have accomplished this till date for the first time in Skating. Rishi Sarode - Founder & Director, Roll Models Skaters, has been skating for last 34 years and has represented India World wide numerous times by creating several world records and is Indias finest skater as per various Reports & Reuters. Rishi Sarode believes that learning is an ongoing process and is very passionate about inculcating his values and teachings in his students. Speaking on the occasion Rishi who comes from a humble background says, I am very proud and happy that my students have today achieved what no one else has so far and happy as I know the amount of dedication and passion it took these little ones to put in practice, has finally paid off. As per Rishi, today parents have realised the importance of Sports ad Skating and result is Rishi alone has coached thousands of students; be it of Celebrities, Politicians, Bureaucrats or the Common Man. Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka from Ample Missiion, an organisation which has been effectively working towards creating a difference in the society by their contribution to social causes. The organisation has extended its support towards the unique initiatives and supporting kids in every possible way is something Dr.Murarka is very passionate about. On seeing the Kids make the Record, he says, I feel so proud and emotional seeing these Kids achieving this Record today, that it gives us immense Power and Motivation to constantly do more and be able to reach out to as many kids who need support in Sport. The World Record on December 22, 2018 has been created at Powai, in front of the Record Officials, School Principals and Parents of Kids and amidst a lot of supporters who were present to cheer the kids. Kids who participated in the Record are Jash Sarode 9 Years, Advait Salaskar-8 Years, Durva Thakker-5 years, Aaryan Shukla-5 years 11 months, Vedant Gupta-8 years 03 Months, Swatit Dungaria- 7 years, Saesha Satawat-7 Years, Kiaan Shaikh-7 years 11 Months, Rehaan Khan-7 Years 09 Months, Jainish Gajra 9 Years 05 Months, Kiara Ambani-7 Years 02 Months, Sarana Nadar-7 Years. Bubble Communication supported the Event in form of Communication Partners. PWRPWR