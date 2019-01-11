Rolls-Royce Ceases Business Relationship With Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India & Goodwood, United Kingdom Business Wire India Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has decided to cease its business relationship with Navnit Motors PVT Ltd. Accordingly, the Rolls-Royce dealership in Mumbai operated by Navnit Motors will close with immediate effect. Rolls-Royce is taking all necessary measures to ensure that existing customers are fully serviced by the companys two other dealerships in India. An announcement with regards to future operations for Rolls-Royce in Mumbai will be made in due course. Editors notes Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is represented in India by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Delhi and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Hyderabad. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems. Over 2,000 skilled men and women are employed at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars head office and manufacturing plant at Goodwood, West Sussex, the only place in the world where the companys super-luxury motor cars are hand-built. Further information You can find all our press releases and press kits, as well as a wide selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage at our media website, PressClub. You can also find the communications team at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Twitter and Instagram PWRPWR