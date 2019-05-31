Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai Announces Arrival of Cullinan Super-Luxury SUV to Customers in South India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India: Business Wire India Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai, the exclusive importer and authorized dealer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Chennai and South India, has officially unveiled the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan luxury SUV. Cullinan, the first-ever SUV in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, was unveiled to privileged guests, top tier customers and invited members of the press at an exclusive invite-only event. Hosted by Vasanthi Bhupathi, Dealer Principal KUN Motor Company, the event highlighted the stunning array of engineering achievements and design features that make Cullinan a truly premium SUV and the pinnacle of off-road luxury. Marking Rolls-Royces debut in the SUV market, Cullinan has been created to meet the demands of customers who desire a combination of high-end refinement, superior comfort and powerful off-road capabilities. Cullinan is a true Effortless Everywhere SUV. Equally at home off-road or in the city, it offers uncompromised luxury to allow the driver and passengers to fully embrace and enjoy the world around them, wherever they dare to go. Cullinan represents the culmination of Rolls-Royces long and celebrated history. It is the natural evolution of the carmakers luxury concept, from delivering the ultimate in urban transport to fully embracing every environment and conquering every terrain. Unmistakably a true Rolls-Royce, Cullinans immense road presence and uncompromising stature is complemented by key luxury design touches for unrivalled interior refinement. Created to take the world in its stride, the Effortless Everywhere ethos behind the creation of this luxury SUV is powered by a 6.75 V12, twin turbo engine delivering 567 horsepower, meaning Cullinan provides an effortless driving experience. Mrs Bhupathi said: We were delighted to officially unveil the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan to distinguished guests, industry figures, VIPs and members of the media at an exclusive event. Cullinan marks the next stage in the ongoing development of Rolls-Royce in Chennai and South India, which continue to be important markets for Rolls-Royce. We are sure Cullinan will prove to be popular with our luxury SUV customers who demand a higher level of performance and comfort.Editors notes Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems. Over 2,000 skilled men and women are employed at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars head office and manufacturing plant at Goodwood, West Sussex, the only place in the world where the companys super-luxury motor cars are hand-built.To view the image click the link below:(L-R) |Ms Vasanthi Bhupathi, Kun Motor Company Pvt Ltd, Mr Rami Joudi Regional PR & Communication Manager & Mr David Kim Regional Sales Manager Rolls-Royce Motor Cars APAC PWRPWR