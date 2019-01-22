'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead Oscars nominations

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's semi-autobiographical black-and-white drama, "Roma", and Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy, "The Favourite", have topped the 91st Academy Awards nominations with 10 nods each. "Roma", Cuaron's memoir of childhood set in 1970s Mexico City, scored nominations in best picture, best director (Cuaron), best actress (Yalitza Aparicio), best supporting actress (Marina De Tavira), best foreign language film, cinematography, original screenplay, sound mixing, sound editing and production design categories.The film has also created history by becoming the first Netflix project to get nominated in the best picture category where it will compete with "The Favourite", "Vice", "Roma", "Green Book", "A Star Is Born", "BlacKkKlansman" and "Bohemian Rhapsody".Curaon, who has previously won the Best Director Oscar for his space-survival drama "Gravity", will be vying for his second Academy Award. He will go up against Spike Lee, ("BlacKkKlansman"), Pawel Pawlikowski, ("Cold War"), Yorgos Lanthimos, ("The Favourite") and Adam McKay, ("Vice").Lanthimos' "The Favourite", which revolves around Queen Anne, the 18th century British monarch, has bagged nominations in best actress (Olivia Colman), best supporting actress (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz), original screenplay, costume design, film editing, production design and cinematography, apart from best picture and best director nods. For the Best Actress trophy, Colman is pitted against Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga ("A Star Is Born"), Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") and Aparicio for "Roma". The two films are closely followed by Adam McKay's political satire "Vice" and Bradley Cooper directorial debut "A Star Is Born" with eight nominations. Starring Christian Bale as former US Vice President Dick Cheney, "Vice" will be competing in the categories -- best director, best actor, best picture, best supporting actress (Amy Adams), best supporting actor (Sam Rockwell), original screenplay, film editing and makeup and hairstyling. Bale, who previously won best supporting actor Oscar in 2011 for "The Fighter" has received his fourth Oscar nomination. He faces a tough challenge from Cooper ("A Star Is Born"), Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book") and William Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate"). The eight nods, which "A Star Is Born" has received, also includes best adapted screenplay, original song, cinematography, best supporting actor (Sam Elliot) and sound mixing. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 25. No host has been decided for the ceremony yet, after Kevin Hart stepped down following a controversy over his old homophobic tweets. PTI SHD RB SHDSHD