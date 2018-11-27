'Roma' director Alfonso Cuaron to receive Sonny Bono Visionary Award at Palm Spring Film Festival

Los Angeles, Nov 27 (PTI) Ace director Alfonso Cuaron will be honoured with Sonny Bono Visionary Award at the 30th Palm Springs International Film Festival.The Oscar-winning director is currently enjoying critical acclaim for "Roma", his most personal project till date, and there is a strong buzz for the film to rake in multiple trophies in the upcoming award season. The film follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker for a family in Mexico City's middleclass Roma neighbourhood. The filmmaker has drawn inspiration from his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst Mexico's political turmoil of the 1970s.Sonny Bono Visionary award is named after the festival's founder and former Palm Springs Mayor. It is bestowed upon a filmmaker that breaks boundaries in the work.The festival chairman Harold Matzner said Cuaron is being honoured for his "ability to take on many roles and for his expert storytelling" in his films. "Alfonso Cuaron's latest feature Roma is a masterful achievement in filmmaking. Drawing upon his childhood memories, Cuaron has created an emotionally driven story about a family growing up in 1970s Mexico City. A film he not only directed, but also was a writer, producer, cinematographer and editor," he said. "For his ability to take on many roles and for his expert storytelling of this subject matter, the festival is proud to present Alfonso Cuaron with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award," he added.The organisers had earlier announced that actors Glenn Close and Rami Malek will be presented with the Icon Award and the Breakthrough Performance Award, respectively, during the festival. Actor Melissa McCarthy will be receiving the Spotlight Award for her acclaimed portrayal of the troubled author Lee Israel in Marielle Heller's dramedy "Can You Ever Forgive Me?".Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali-starrer "Green Book" is set to receive the Vanguard Award at the festival. PTI RB BKBK