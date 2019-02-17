'Roma' star Yalitza Aparicio responds to racist attack on her

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (PTI) "Roma" star Yalitza Aparicio has said that she is proud of her roots, a day after a fellow countryman used a racial slur to describe her.Actor Sergio Goyri, best known for starring in various soap operas in Mexcio, had criticised the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for nominating "a f***ing Indian who says, 'Yes, ma'am, no, ma'am'", in an apparent reference to Aparicio.According to IndieWire, Aparicio, 25, released a brief statement in response to Goyri's criticism."I am proud to be an Oaxacan indigenous woman and it saddens me that there are people who do not know the correct meaning of words," the actor said.Goyri has since apologized for his remarks, saying that it was not his intention to hurt anyone."It was never my intent to offend anyone. I apologize to Yalitza, who deserves (this Oscar nomination) and much more. For me, it is an honour to see a Mexican be nominated for an Oscar," the actor said in a video posted on Instagram.At the upcoming Academy Awards, Aparicio is nominated in the best actress category for her performance in the Alfonso Cuaron-directed Spanish language feature. The film in total has received 10 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director for Cuaron. PTI RB RB